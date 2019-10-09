Wednesday, October 9
Anna “Annie” Myrtle, 90: 1 p.m. graveside inurnment service will be held in the Wenatchee Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements are in the Care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, October 12
David Michael “Mike” Everhart, of East Wenatchee: 1 to 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the family’s home, 1250 Tedford St., East Wenatchee with Air Force Military Honors at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.