Tuesday, August 27
Pat A. Shull, 95, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. family and friends gathering to celebrate her life at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. She sang and made two albums, from one we will hear her sing, “There is Coming a Day.”
Pat A. Shull, 95, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. family and friends gathering to celebrate her life at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. She sang and made two albums, from one we will hear her sing, “There is Coming a Day.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.