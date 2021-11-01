David Richard Smith, 81, of East Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St., N.E., East Wenatchee.
Friday, Nov. 5
Al and Georgia Burgener of Wenatchee: A 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, with a reception following. The family respectfully asks you to wear a mask at the service.
Kenneth Hubert “Kenny” Engley, 52, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service is scheduled at the Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the Church Reception Hall.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Barbara Jean Parkhill and F.M. “Buzz” Parkhill of Wenatchee: A 9 a.m. joint memorial service will be held for F.M. “Buzz” and Barbara Jean Parkhill at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.