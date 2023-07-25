Funeral Service Directory Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, July 29Richard Weaver of East Wenatchee: A celebration of life will be held at noon, at Celebration Lutheran, 801 Eighth St., NE, East Wenatchee and a visitation will begin at 11 a.m. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary