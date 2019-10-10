Friday, October 11
Larry R. Koenig, 81, of Quincy: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. S.W., Quincy. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Saturday, October 12
David Michael “Mike” Everhart, of East Wenatchee: 1 to 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the family’s home with Air Force Military Honors at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Gerald Thene Cawdery, of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. graveside services will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery & Mausoleum, 1804 N. Western Ave., Pastor Matt Lombard officiating. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.