Monday, August 5
James M. Deale Sr., 85, of Wenatchee: Noon memorial service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee. Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to noon. Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, is assisting with arrangements.
Charles R. Kahler, 96, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 N.E. 8th St., East Wenatchee. Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, is assisting with arrangements.