Saturday, September 14
Ernest Paul Guthrie, 95, of Cashmere: 11 a.m. services will be held at Church of God, Faith of Abraham, 1835 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Marvin Everett LaRue of Lake Havasu City, Arizona (formerly of Wenatchee): 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at the Sunnyslope Cemetery with Chaplain Jamie Wilhite officiating. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Rose Marie (Noon) Young of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
Ronald “Ron” Wayne Lannoye, of Malaga: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at his brother Marlin’s home, 2926 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Joe M. Leonard, 87, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Arnold L. Jones, 92, of Wenatchee: 2 to 5 p.m. celebration will be held by family at his Wenatchee home, 1920 Skyline Drive. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Dr. Terry Sorom, 79, of Wenatchee: 4 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee. A reception will follow at Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.