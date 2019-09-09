Saturday, Sept. 7
Gertrude Rohlman, 100 and nine months, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, with Scott Langager officiating. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Estevan M. “Steve” Juarez, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Linden Tree Park, at Ninth Street and Walla Walla Avenue, Wenatchee.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Glenda Mahaffey, of Omak, WA (formerly of Brewster): 1 p.m. graveside service will be held at the Beaver Creek Cemetery, 18 Lower Beaver Creek Road, Twisp. Barnes Chapel, Brewster, is assisting with arrangements.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Dr. Terry Sorom, 79, of Wenatchee: 4 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee. A reception to follow at Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Wayne Allen Rice, 89, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 850 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, with a reception to follow.