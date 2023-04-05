Funeral Service Directory Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday April 8Joseph Alonzo Stone of Wenatchee: A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 1621 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, in the multi-purpose room. Casual attire. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Liturgy Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary