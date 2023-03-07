Funeral Service Directory Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday March 10Linda Kearny of East Wenatchee: There will be a Memorial Service at 1 p.m, Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Publishing Printing Geophysics Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary