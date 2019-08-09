Friday, August 9
Joanne Marie Ivins, 86, of Cashmere: 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at Henry’s Place in Cashmere. All are welcome to attend and celebrate. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Saturday, August 10
John C. Gordon, of Chelan: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson. Pastor Gordon Hyde will officiate. Funeral arrangements are being made by the Precht-Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Delores Maxine (Reed) Richmond, 94, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Richard Albert Gronlund, 70, of Rock Island: 10 am. memorial service, with military honors, will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
James Robert “Bob” Jess of Dayton: 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Coulee City Gun Club, 10846 Road 36 N.E., Coulee City.
Monday, August 12
Clairette (Perez) Wentz Miller Anderson, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, temporarily located at the corner of Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue, Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.