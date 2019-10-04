Friday, October 4
Dorothy Haight, 88, of Wenatchee: A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Saturday, October 5
Gladys Lorraine Fifer, 81, of Tonasket: 11 a.m. services will be held at Tonasket Eagles, 213 S. Western Ave. with a luncheon to follow.
Joan Marie Van Selus Lolos, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee.
Gary Earl Mertes, of East Wenatchee: 2 to 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Sunday, October 6
Richard Arrington Cox, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Pybus Market, 3 North Worthen, Wenatchee. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for a “Meet and Greet”. At 3 p.m., there will be a program. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.