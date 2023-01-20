Funeral Service Directory 48 min ago 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Jan. 21Betty Bundy: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unions Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary