Tuesday, October 22

Constance Marie Kirby, 68, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will take place at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, with a graveside service immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, is assisting with arrangements.

Wednesday, October 23

Arnold “Arnie” Oliver Scown, 79, of Plain: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Mountain Springs Lodge, 19115 Chiwawa Loop Road (near Plain). Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Thursday, October 24

Christian Johnson, 55, of Okanogan: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex.

