Saturday, Feb. 1
Phyllis Kay Meyer, formerly of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. funeral services for Phyllis Meyer are as follows: Graveside at Wenatchee Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., followed by an 11 a.m. service at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Mary Willine “ Billie” Hightower, 93, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. funeral service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. The service will conclude at the chapel with private burial at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Michael E Honey of Rock Island: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. celebration of life at Rock Island Tavern “The Rock”, 118 Rock Island Drive, Rock Island.
Stanley Charles “Stan” Hoyt, 90, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Friday, Feb. 7
Dee C Beler Gere, 76, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth Street, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave.