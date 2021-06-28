Wednesday, June 30
Alex Pete Harvill of Ephrata: An 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Ephrata High School’s Kiwanis Field.
Borden O. Coleman of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave, Wenatchee.
Thursday, July 1
Robert “Bob” Michelsen, 82, of Omak: A 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St., Okanogan.
Joseph Lee Teague of Manson: A noon celebration of life will be held at the Manson High School Gymnasium, 1000 Totem Pole Road, Manson. Reception to follow.
Jovita Ambriz, 83, of Quincy: A 10 a.m. celebration of life will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N., Quincy. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friday, July 2
Donald David Bull, 77, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. graveside funeral service at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in East Wenatchee.