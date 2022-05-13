Roseanne Schuh VanBuskirk of Odessa: An 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Faith Community Church, 105 10th Ave. S.W., Quincy.
Sandra Kay (Caruthers) Wick, 64, of Entiat: An 11 a.m. dedication of Memorial Free Library and celebration of life at the Wick Family Ranch, 5696 Entiat River Road, Entiat.
Sunday, May 15
Ned Verellen of Chelan: A 2 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Lake Chelan Eagles, 209 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Please come and share your memories with us.
Saturday, May 21
Evelyn Minnich of Omak: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church of Omak, 9 Birch St. S., Omak.
James “Jim” “Jimmy” Schoenmakers, 68, of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. celebration of life will be at the Shoenmakers home, 748 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee. Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee and Cashmere is assisting family with arrangements.
Julie (Mathena) Larsen, 71, of Leavenworth: A 1 to 4 p.m. celebration of Life will be held at the Leavenworth Fire Hall, 228 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth. There will be an Open Social from 1 to 4 p.m., and a short program at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Florence Anna Hampton Roskos, 91, of Mesa, Arizona, and Wenatchee: A 1 to 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Monitor United Methodist Church, 3799 Fairview Canyon, Monitor.
