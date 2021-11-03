Al and Georgia Burgener of Wenatchee: A 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, with a reception following. The family respectfully asks you to wear a mask at the service.
Kenneth Hubert “Kenny” Engley, 52, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service is scheduled at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the Church Reception Hall.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Barbara Jean Parkhill and F.M. “Buzz” Parkhill of Wenatchee: A 9 a.m. joint memorial service will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee.
Charles “Chuck” Wagner, 70, of Wenatchee: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Boat Club of Wenatchee.
Monday, Nov. 8
Nancy Faith Webber, 77, of East Wenatchee: A 10 a.m. commemoration service will be held at Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A concluding service and interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
