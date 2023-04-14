Funeral service directory Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, April 19Alan Bortz, of Wenatchee: A graveside service will be hosted at 1:30 p.m. at Entiat City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Saturday, May 6Terry Glover, of East Wenatchee: A celebration of will be hosted at 1 p.m. at the Ponderosa Community Clubhouse in Leavenworth. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry Religion Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary