Thursday, Nov. 19
Ruth Fern Moser, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. private graveside service at Orondo Cemetery by invitation, due to Covid Regulations.
Friday, Nov. 20
Kermit Dwane Delzer, 83, formerly of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at the Foothills Foursquare Church, 315 South Mission St., Wenatchee. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Leavenworth. Due to Covid regulation, masks and social distancing is required.
November 21, 2020
Howard Huston Asmussen, 86, 0f Pateros: 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be at the Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave, Mansfield, with Pastor Ric Bayless officiating. The services will be Livestreamed on the churches' Facebook page and YouTube Channel for those that can’t attend in person. Burial in Mansfield Cemetery to follow service. A 4 to 8 p.m. visitation will be Friday, November 20, at Barnes Funeral Home, 510 W Indian Ave., Brewster. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster.