Thursday, Sept. 12
Glenda Mahaffey, of Omak, WA (formerly of Brewster): 1 p.m. graveside service will be held at the Beaver Creek Cemetery, 18 Lower Beaver Creek Road, Twisp. Barnes Chapel, Brewster, is assisting with arrangements.
Saturday, September 14
Dr. Terry Sorom, 79, of Wenatchee: 4 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee. A reception will follow at Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Arnold L. Jones, 92, of Wenatchee: 2 to 5 p.m. celebration will be held by family at his Wenatchee home, 1920 Skyline Drive. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Ernest Paul Guthrie, 95, of Cashmere: 11 a.m. services will be held at Church of God, Faith of Abraham, 1835 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Marvin Everett LaRue of Lake Havasu City, AZ (formerly of Wenatchee): 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at the Sunnyslope Cemetery with Chaplain Jamie Wilhite officiating. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.