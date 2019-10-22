Wednesday, October 23
Arnold “Arnie” Oliver Scown, 79, of Plain: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Mountain Springs Lodge, 19115 Chiwawa Loop Road (near Plain). Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Thursday, October 24
Christian Johnson, 55, of Okanogan: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex.
Friday, October 25
Harold “Hal” Curtis Lyons, Jr., 89, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. small graveside service at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. A reception will follow at the Lyons family home. Arrangements are assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Saturday, October 26
Clayton Bailey, 77, of Brewster: 1 p.m service will be held at the Community Log Church, 209 s. 4th St., Brewster. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster.
Lois Adele Palmer, 95, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service at Wenatchee Valley Christian Center, 1621 S. Methow St. A Palmer family memorial service will be held in Chehalis in summer 2020.
Dennis Allen Clinkenbeard, 78, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at Molson Cemetery, Oroville, with Pastor Steve Whitney officiating. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
