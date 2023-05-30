Funeral Service Directory May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, June 3Robert L. Lathrop of Chelan: There will be a Celebration of life at 11 a.m., at the Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Geophysics Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary