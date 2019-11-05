Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Ruth M. Griffith, 85, of Manson: 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 215 W. Allen Ave., Chelan. Services by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Merle S. Wilson, of Quincy: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 714 Central Ave. N., Quincy. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friday, November 8, 2019
Monty Hormel, of Spokane Valley, WA (formerly of Ephrata): 12:25 p.m. rosary at Saint Rose of Lima church and cemetery in Ephrata. The funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. Immediately following Mass will be the internment at the cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Saint Rose of Lima School gymnasium.
Saturday, November 9, 2019
Doris Ilene Hughes of Oroville: 11 a.m. graveside services will be held at Oroville Riverview Cemetery, Golden Road, Oroville, with Pastor Leon Alden officiating. A memorial service will follow at the Oroville United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St., Oroville, at noon with lunch following for family and friends. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, is in care of arrangements.
Karen Ann Webb, 76, of Chelan: 1 p.m. memorial service is planned at the Chelan United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson St., Chelan. Precht Rose Chapel, is entrusted with services.
Ralph Barrutia, of Brewster: Noon Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 S. 5th St., Brewster. Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster.