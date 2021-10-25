Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

Zachariah T.J. Embler, 23, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the service.

LeRoy Arthur Jones of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Joseluis Martin del Campo, 59, of Wenatchee: A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. An 11:30 a.m. memorial service will be held Friday at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee. An internment service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee. A reception will be held at 2 p.m. at Calvary Crossroads Church

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

Darrold Bryan Best, 56, of Wenatchee: A noon memorial service will be held Saturday at the Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S Kentucky Ave, East Wenatchee.

Charles Raymond Steinberg, 55, of Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held Saturday at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 508 N. Western Ave.

Donald Patrick Koehler and Valerie Koehler of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. celebration of these two lives will be held Saturday at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky, East Wenatchee.

