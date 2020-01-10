Saturday, Jan. 11
Gladys Marie Patty, 84, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, is assisting with arrangements.
Monday, Jan. 13
Ronald Walter Lindemeier, of Quincy: 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N., Quincy. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy is assisting the family with arrangements.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Larry Wilcox, of Cashmere: 10:30 a.m. graveside service will be held at Cashmere City Cemetery, corner of Pioneer Ave. and Evergreen Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Shirley Ann Flagel Kikuchi of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be at Calvary Crossroads, 1301 Maple St, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.