Friday, Dec. 13
James Louis “Jim” Hinson, 74, of Wenatchee:1 p.m. graveside service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. A 2 p.m. memorial service with a reception to follow will be held Saturday, December 14 at Calvary Bible Church, 605 First Street, Wenatchee. Chapel of the Valley assisted with arrangements Wenatchee.
Saturday, Dec. 14,
Diane Walker Shaw, of Brewster: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist School, 115 Valley Road, Brewster. A light dinner will follow, also at the school. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.