Robert "Earl" Bolton, M.D., 107, Wenatchee: A 2:30 p.m. memorial service will be held at Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 508 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For additional information, please call Tracy Ringering (509) 662-2723.
Sunday, May 1
Bonnie Owens of Cashmere: A 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive, Cashmere.
Scott Campbell Reagles of Brewster: A 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Brewster Middle School 422 S. Seventh St. Services entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Brewster.
Monday, May 2
William “Bill” C. Murray, 90, of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at Jones & Jones~Betts Chapel, 302 Ninth Street, Wenatchee. A graveside service will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Betty I. Cunningham, 89, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
Thursday, May 5
Catherine Ann "Cathy" Andruss, 69, of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. graveside memorial service will be held at the Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Saturday, May 7
Rolf Oxos, 75, of Cashmere: A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Henry Building, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, with the sharing of memories at 3 p.m. All are welcome.
