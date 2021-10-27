Friday, Oct. 29

Joseluis Martin del Campo, 59, of Wenatchee: An 11:30 a.m. memorial service will be held at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee. An interment service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A reception will be held at 2 p.m. at Calvary Crossroads Church. A viewing will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Charles Raymond Steinberg, 55, of Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 508 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee.

Darrold Bryan Best, 56, of Wenatchee: A noon memorial service will be held at the Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee.

Donald Patrick Koehler and Valerie Koehler of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. celebration of these two lives will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Mark Alan Patterson of Wenatchee, formerly of Tonasket: An 11:30 a.m. service will be held Sunday at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren, 32116 Highway 97, Tonasket.

Monday, Nov. 1

Kathy Gates of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place directly following the service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life reception at the hall at Holy Apostles.

