M. Eugenia Miller: An 11 a.m. funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, followed by a luncheon at Kuykendall Hall. A 2 p.m. entombment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee.
Brian Steve Elliot, formerly of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held in the gymnasium at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel.
Saturday, March 26
Scott Preston, formerly of Oroville: A 9 a.m. celebration of life will be held in Nixa, Missouri, with a 10 a.m. service to be livestreamed. Another celebration of life will be held at the family cabin on Palmer Lake, near Loomis, later this summer.
Faye Hankins of Wenatchee: A 10:30 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Leah Kim Clark of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee. There will be a dessert reception to follow.
Larry “Mic” Mitchell Wilson of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave. Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Roland Dale Baird, 96, of Cashmere: A 2 p.m. memorial service is planned at Mid Valley Baptist Church, 8345 Stine Hill Road, Dryden. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, of East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Eunice Elaine Miracle-Jones of Wenatchee: A 2 p.m. service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
