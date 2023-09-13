Funeral Service Directory Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 23Mathew S. Germain: A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., at 2506 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere. Food and beverages will be served. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary