Saturday, Nov. 16
Fleta Elizabeth “Betty” Maclay Glodt Kenna 98, of Leavenworth: 1 p.m. celebration of her life followed by a reception at Cashmere First Baptist Church, 103 Aplets Way. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Fairmont Memorial Park, Spokane. Chapel of the Valley Wenatchee is entrusted with arrangements.
Dorothy “Dot” Schmitten, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life at Grace Lutheran Church, 401 Elberta Ave., Cashmere. Interment will be at Cashmere Cemetery. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.