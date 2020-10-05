Oct. 8
Maria Luisa Rubio Rivera of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated. Because of COVID-19, we are restricted to having 30 attend the funeral and burial and the immediate family has priority. the community may see the burial outside of the cemetery and streaming will be provided at https://www.facebook.com/Scharbachs-Columbia-Funeral-Chapel.
Oct. 9
Charles Wilsey, 87, of Wenatchee: A noon small family Memorial Service will be held at Jones and Jones-Betts, with graveside services to follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, around 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 10
Bill and Wilma Veroske of Chelan: A Joint Service honoring Bill and Wilma Veroske will be postponed until next year.