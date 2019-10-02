Thursday, October 3
Sandra A. Gardner, of Peshastin: 2 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee.
Friday, October 4
Don E. Michelsen, 82, of Omak: 9:30 a.m. graveside committal ceremony is scheduled at the Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, on the Conconully Highway, and an 11 a.m. Memorial Service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St. S., Omak. Visitation is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway Ave., Okanogan. Arrangements are assisted by Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, Okanogan.
Dorothy Haight, 88, of Wenatchee: A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Saturday, October 5
Gladys Lorraine Fifer, 81, of Tonasket: 11 a.m. services will be held at Tonasket Eagles, 213 S. Western Ave. with a luncheon to follow.
Joan Marie Van Selus Lolos, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee.