Saturday, Jan. 4
Ellen Patricia Grillo Zosel of Lake Osoyoos: 11 a.m. private funeral service will be held at Bergh’s Chapel, 801 Main St., Oroville, with Scott Price and Garth Cook officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Interment to be at Oroville Riverview Cemetery. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements, Oroville.
Donald W. “Don” Howard of Malaga: 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at The American Legion Post 10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Services are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Monday, Jan. 6
Clara Stockwell, 98, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, with a reception immediately following. A private family burial will follow. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 5. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home.