Wednesday, Feb. 26
Clinton Eugene Casey, 72, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. committal service will be held in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Frank Elmer Berdan of Wenatchee: 3 p.m. celebration of life at the Beehive Grange, 4599 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home Wenatchee.
