Tuesday, Aug. 27
Constance Louise Schroeder Robertson, of Chelan: 11 a.m. graveside service for family and close friends will be at the Cashmere Cemetery on Evergreen Drive and a noon memorial service will follow at the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 303 Maple St., Cashmere. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Pat A. Shull, 95, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. family and friends gathering to celebrate her life at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. She sang and made two albums, from one we will hear her sing, “There is Coming a Day.”
Friday, August 30
Pearline Packwood, 94, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at the Nazarene Church, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, with a reception to follow at the church. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Monday, September 2
Earl G Petit, of Plain: 10 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at Mountain Springs Lodge, 19115 Chiwawa Loop Road, Plain.