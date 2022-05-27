Purchase Access

Wednesday, June 1

Kenneth Pulse, 78, of Leavenworth: A 2 to 5 p.m. memorial service will be held at Icicle Village Resort, 505 Highway 2, Leavenworth. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Friday, June 3

Corlee Ann Pennington, 84, of Bellingham (formerly of Wenatchee): A 1 p.m. internment will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery in the Military Section, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee.

Marlin Hoglund, 100, of East Wenatchee: A 10 a.m memorial service will be held at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Saturday, June 4

John Sotiris Solomou of East Wenatchee: A 2 to 6 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the LocalTel Event Center Pybus Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Surprise Funeral Care, Surprise, Ariz.

Shirley Punton Houghland, 92, of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee.

