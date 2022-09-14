Wayne W. Landon of Wenatchee: There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
John Linden Reichmann of Cashmere: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Holy Apostles Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. On Thursday, Sept. 15, viewing will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m., at Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Marigene E. Huber: A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Chapel of the Valley, followed by burial at Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangements in the Care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Joan Dee (McCandlish) Hinderer of East Wenatchee: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Jones and Jones~Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Wanda E. Roberts of Wenatchee: A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Jones & Jones~Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, for all family, friends and loved ones, followed by a private family burial at Conconully Cemetery, Okanogan.
