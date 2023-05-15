Funeral Service Directory May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, May 20Carl H. Kjobech of Chelan: His memorial service will be at Pybus Public Market at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wellness Place. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary