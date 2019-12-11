Friday, Dec. 13
Nancy Lee Condron Draggoo of Omak: 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St. S., Omak. Graveside Services will be held following the church service at the Riverside Cemetery. Followed by a potluck lunch at the Community Presbyterian Church in Omak. A 4 to 7 p.m. viewing on Thursday, Dec. 12 will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church. Funeral Arrangements are in the care of her son, Clayton.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Diane Walker Shaw, of Brewster: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist School, 115 Valley Road, Brewster. A light dinner will follow, also at the school. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Wilma Stellingwerf of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S Miller St., Wenatchee.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Allen S. “Mack” McCown, 79, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Chapel, Wenatchee.