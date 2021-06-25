Sunday, June 27

James E. Loudon of Wenatchee: A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3 p.m. at the Pybus Event Center, 3 N. Worthen, Wenatchee. Please come and bring your stories of Jim to share.

Monday, June 28

Jodie M. Moore of East Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Jerry J. Bartram of East Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Wednesday, June 30

Alex Pete Harvill of Ephrata: An 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Ephrata High School’s Kiwanis Field.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Join the online forum