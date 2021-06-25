Sunday, June 27
James E. Loudon of Wenatchee: A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3 p.m. at the Pybus Event Center, 3 N. Worthen, Wenatchee. Please come and bring your stories of Jim to share.
Monday, June 28
Jodie M. Moore of East Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Jerry J. Bartram of East Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Wednesday, June 30
Alex Pete Harvill of Ephrata: An 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Ephrata High School’s Kiwanis Field.