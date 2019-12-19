Friday, Dec. 20
Samantha Lynn “Sam” Capps, 27, of Malaga: 1 p.m. burial will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. A Celebration of Sam’s Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Deborah Loisel, of East Wenatchee: Noon viewing at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. A 1 p.m. memorial service will follow.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Jose Lopez, of Cashmere: A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St., Cashmere.