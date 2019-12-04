Friday, Dec. 6
Irene Elizabeth “Rene” Jennings Ferguson, 91, of Wenatchee: 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Darla N. Fechner, 79, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. commemoration service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, with Chaplain Scott Langager officiating. The service will conclude at the chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Henry Daniel “Dan” Neuman of Quincy: 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave N., Quincy. A 4:30 p.m. Holy Rosary will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Alfred Jackson, 89, of Tonasket: 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at the Bergh Chapel. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory of Oroville is in care of arrangements.
Donald Payne, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee.
Carol Harmon, 67, East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S, Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.