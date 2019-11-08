Monday, November 11
Greg Richard Wegner, 68, of Chelan: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will take place at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Juanita Lucille Simpson, of Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. service will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Wednesday, November 13
Phyllis Kathleen Browning, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee.