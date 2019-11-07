Friday, November 8
Monty Hormel, of Spokane Valley, WA (formerly of Ephrata): 12:25 p.m. rosary at St. Rose of Lima church and cemetery in Ephrata. The funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. Immediately following Mass will be the interment at the cemetery, with a reception to follow at the St. Rose of Lima School gymnasium.
Edris Avon Hahn, of Manson: 2 p.m. services will be held at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson with desserts to follow at Church Hall. Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, is entrusted with the services.
Saturday, November 9
Doris Ilene Hughes of Oroville: 11 a.m. graveside services will be held at Oroville Riverview Cemetery, Golden Road, with Rev. Leon Alden officiating. A memorial service will follow at the Oroville United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St. at noon with lunch following for family and friends. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, is in care of arrangements.
Ralph Barrutia, of Brewster: Noon Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 S. 5th St., Brewster. Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster.
Karen Ann Webb, 76, of Chelan: 1 p.m. memorial service is planned at the Chelan United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson St. Precht Rose Chapel, is entrusted with services.
Oliver “Berle” Harris, 78, of Chelan: 1:30 p.m. celebration of life will be held in the Clubhouse at Lake Chelan Yacht Club, 12220 S. Lakeshore Drive. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Peggy Anne Griffin, 59, of Manson: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Monday, November 11
Greg Richard Wegner, 68, of Chelan: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will take place at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Juanita Lucille Simpson, of Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. service will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.