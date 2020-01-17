Saturday, Jan. 18
Treva Zoe Wilson of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave. There will be a private family Graveside Service at Wenatchee City Cemetery Saturday morning. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
James Ernest Merlin, 102, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave., with Pastor David Morrow officiating.
