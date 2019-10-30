Saturday, November 2
Noel Freeman Dockins, 69, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, is in charge of arrangements.
Delbert “Del” Keifer, of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 303 Maple St. with a burial to follow at Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens in Othello. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Gordon Ellis Black, 95, of Mansfield: 1 p.m. celebration of life at the Mansfield School Gymnasium. Arrangements by Waterville Funeral Home, Waterville.
Rose Marie Delabarre of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee. A dessert reception will be held immediately following the service. Arrangements are provided by Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee.
Lorraine VanSelus, 94, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside service at the Cashmere Cemetery. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.