Saturday, Jan. 25
Denise M. Briggs, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th St N.E. No. 4976, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Donald Martin Baker, 95, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. He will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent, with full military honors on Feb. 17. Arrangements by the Chapel of the Valley.