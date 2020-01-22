Friday, Jan. 24
William H. “Bill” Montpetit, of Wenatchee: 11:30 a.m. memorial service will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Denise M. Briggs, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th St N.E. No. 4976, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Betty Kelley West, of Leavenworth: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Leavenworth Methodist Church. 418 Evans St., Leavenworth. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Donald Martin Baker, 95, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. He will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent, with full military honors on Feb. 17. Arrangements are by the Chapel of the Valley.